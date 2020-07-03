NIA making moves to facilitate reopening of early childhood education facilities soon

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 03, 2020) — Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), says the ministry is working with the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force to facilitate the reopening of early childhood education facilities on Nevis.

Mr. Liburd made the disclosure at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on July 02, 2020, while delivering a statement on the Ministry of Education and Library Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), for which he has responsibility.

“We are trying to get some of our early childhood centres reopened so, for those parents out there with younger children of the pre-school age and the daycare age, the ministry is currently working on a framework to have the reopening of some of these facilities.

“We are working to get the [Nevis] COVID-19 Task Force because we understand that these children are dependent and if you don’t have anywhere to take the children, the parents have to be home with the children. That prevents them from being able to work. So, the ministry is quite mindful of this and we are currently working on a solution to have this done as soon as possible,” he said.

Mr. Liburd added that a date for reopening will be made public shortly, and urged parents to be on the alert for the announcement.

“I will say to the general public that the work is pretty advanced and that there is a tentative date that is already being looked at but I am not at liberty to give that date today because I do not want to over promise and then not be in a position to deliver, but I would urge the general public to continue to be patient but to listen out, especially those of you parents with early learners and babies who would be wanting to go to the babysitters, to listen out because the announcement will come shortly from the Ministry of Education,” he said.