PWD advises of road diversion in Charlestown on July 4th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 02, 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a road diversion in Charlestown on Saturday July 04, 2020.

The Public Works Department will be replacing the drain system at the intersection of the Island Main Road and Craddock Road in Charlestown on Saturday July 04, 2020, commencing at 8 a.m.

Traffic travelling into Charlestown coming from the northern side of the island would therefore be diverted through Low Street.

All motorists and other road users are asked to be guided accordingly.

The PWD apologizes for any inconvenience caused, and extends its appreciation for the public’s continued support.