NIA announces offer of 2022/2023 Chevening Scholarships

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 06, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the offer of 2022/2023 Chevening Scholarships in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Ministry of Human Resources wishes to inform of the United Kingdom’s Chevening Scholarship Programme. The Chevening Scholarship Programme offers students the opportunity to pursue a fully funded master’s degree course at a UK university and comes with the following added benefits:

– Fully funded tuition fees to your chosen university;

– Living expenses for the duration of your studies;

– Return flight to the UK;

– Access to exclusive events across the UK; and

– Joining an international Chevening network.