NIA announces Remembrance Day 2021 activity guidelines

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 01, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding guidelines for the observance of Remembrance Day 2021.

The annual Interdenominational Service for Remembrance Day will be held on Sunday, 14th November, 2021, at the War Memorial in Charlestown at 8:00 a.m.

The general public is advised that due to the regulations currently in force to prevent community spread of the coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 illness, only armed units and persons who have been invited to represent their organisations are expected to attend this service.

The service will commence with a two-minute period of silence signalled by the firing of a gun at 8:00 a.m.

All persons, whether attending the service or not, are asked to observe this moment by keeping the silence which includes the halting of all vehicular traffic.

The NIA appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all.