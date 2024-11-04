NIA announces vacancy for Pharmacist at the Ministry of Health et al.
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 04, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment invites eligible persons to apply for the post of Pharmacist:
OVERVIEW
The Alexandra Hospital is seeking a dynamic, knowledgeable and performance driven individual with a willing attitude to fill the post of Pharmacist. The individual will be responsible to the Pharmacy Supervisor and be responsible for dispensing prescription medications and provide information to patients about the drugs and their use. The individual will also advise physicians and other healthcare workers on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications to treat health problems.
RESPONSIBILITIES
The following is an excerpt of the responsibilities of the Pharmacist:
- Compound and dispense medications as prescribed by doctors
- Provide information and advice about drugs, their side effects, correct dosage, and proper storage. Answers patients’ questions about their medication
- Keep records such as registries of poisons, narcotics or controlled drugs
- Assist with planning, implementing, or maintaining procedures for mixing, packaging, or labelling pharmaceuticals, according to policy and legal requirements, to ensure quality, security and proper disposal
- Assist in assessing the identity, strength or purity of medications
- Assist with ordering and purchasing pharmaceutical supplies, medical supplies, or drugs, maintaining stock and storing and handling it properly
- Ensure the safe and secure storage of all medicines and hospital supplies
- Participate in performance improvement and continuous quality improvement activities
- Assist with completing quarterly reports, such as HIV
- Visit wards to ensure there is sufficient medication
- Replace expired supplements
- Check and update emergency carts
- Dispenses medications by compounding, packaging and labeling pharmaceuticals
- Perform researches and advises doctors accordingly
- Monitor use of medication by doctors such as antibiotics
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- BA/BSc degree in Pharmacy or other relevant field
- At least three (3) years of experience in pharmacy
- A current pharmacy license from the St. Kitts & Nevis Medical Board
- An updated immunization certification
- Ability to maintain strict confidentiality of sensitive information
- The ability to think critically with attention to detail and problem-solving skills
- Customer service oriented; strong numerical skills; and computer literate
- Highly organized with strong leadership and management skills
- Effective communication skills (verbal, listening, written)
SALARY
The proposed salary scale is N33 – N38
LOCATION
Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by November 5th 2024, to:
- EMAIL: Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke at shelisa.martin@niagovkn.com and min.health@niagovkn.com
- MAILING ADDRESS: Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, Nevis Island Administration, Administration Building, Charlestown
- CONTACT NO.: 469 – 5521 EXT. 6491/6492