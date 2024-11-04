NIA announces vacancy for Pharmacist at the Ministry of Health et al.

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 04, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment invites eligible persons to apply for the post of Pharmacist:

OVERVIEW

The Alexandra Hospital is seeking a dynamic, knowledgeable and performance driven individual with a willing attitude to fill the post of Pharmacist. The individual will be responsible to the Pharmacy Supervisor and be responsible for dispensing prescription medications and provide information to patients about the drugs and their use. The individual will also advise physicians and other healthcare workers on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications to treat health problems.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The following is an excerpt of the responsibilities of the Pharmacist:

Compound and dispense medications as prescribed by doctors

Provide information and advice about drugs, their side effects, correct dosage, and proper storage. Answers patients’ questions about their medication

Keep records such as registries of poisons, narcotics or controlled drugs

Assist with planning, implementing, or maintaining procedures for mixing, packaging, or labelling pharmaceuticals, according to policy and legal requirements, to ensure quality, security and proper disposal

Assist in assessing the identity, strength or purity of medications

Assist with ordering and purchasing pharmaceutical supplies, medical supplies, or drugs, maintaining stock and storing and handling it properly

Ensure the safe and secure storage of all medicines and hospital supplies

Participate in performance improvement and continuous quality improvement activities

Assist with completing quarterly reports, such as HIV

Visit wards to ensure there is sufficient medication

Replace expired supplements

Check and update emergency carts

Dispenses medications by compounding, packaging and labeling pharmaceuticals

Perform researches and advises doctors accordingly

Monitor use of medication by doctors such as antibiotics

JOB REQUIREMENTS

BA/BSc degree in Pharmacy or other relevant field

At least three (3) years of experience in pharmacy

A current pharmacy license from the St. Kitts & Nevis Medical Board

An updated immunization certification

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality of sensitive information

The ability to think critically with attention to detail and problem-solving skills

Customer service oriented; strong numerical skills; and computer literate

Highly organized with strong leadership and management skills

Effective communication skills (verbal, listening, written)

SALARY

The proposed salary scale is N33 – N38

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by November 5th 2024, to: