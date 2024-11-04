NIA announces vacancy for Senior Environmental Health Officer at the Ministry of Health et al.

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 04, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment invites eligible persons to apply for the post of Senior Environmental Health Officer:

OVERVIEW

The Ministry of Health, Public Health Department, is seeking a resilient, hardworking and dedicated individual to fill the role of Senior Environmental Health Officer. The post holder will report to the Principle Environmental Health Officer. The Environmental Officer will support the Environmental Department by providing expert advice and supports the environmental planning, assessment and delivery compliance requirements for major projects to achieve desired environmental outcomes and to meet the expectations of government.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The succeeding is an excerpt of the responsibilities of the Senior Environmental Health Officer:

Responsible for supervising trained and untrained officers operating under his respective district.

Investigate nuisance complaints on public health issues and provide verbal enforcement orders or if required, issue enforcement notices.

Monitoring and preventing foodborne, waterborne, and vector-borne diseases.

Inspect the sanitary conditions of restaurants, hotels, schools, hospitals and other public facilities or institutions.

Conduct inspections relative to environmental issues.

Conduct meat and poultry inspection.

Perform inspections for food handling establishments and itinerant vendors to ensure compliance with food regulations.

Conducts quarterly inspections of public and private institutions.

Provide training on safe food handling and preventive health practices for persons operating in the food business industry.

Advise and educate the employers, employees, and the public on issues of environmental public health.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Health

At least three (3) years of work experience

Able to build and maintain effective working relationships with stakeholders

Strong Communication skills (verbal, listening, written) and computer literacy

The ability to work effectively with the public under various circumstances is crucial

Strong planning and organizational, and reporting skills -analysis, evaluation, recommendation and implementation

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality of sensitive information

Administer and ensure compliance with the Public Health Act Cap 9.21 and any other relevant laws and regulations

SALARY

The proposed salary scale is N33 – N35

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by November 5th, 2024, to: