NIA hosts 3rd Annual Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop on International Women’s Day

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 09, 2023)- The 3rd Annual Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop, organised by the Premier’s Office in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), was held on March 08, 2023, to coincide with the celebration of International Women’s Day.

As coordinator of the event, Ms. Latoya Jones, Advisor in the Office of the Premier, said the aim of the workshop is to educate, celebrate, uplift and support women of different occupations, the unemployed and especially women who are often marginalized. This year, the workshop focused on the use of innovation and technology as a tool for empowerment, in keeping with the theme for International Women’s Day 2023 “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.

“Today we will discuss how technology can advance the lives of women, IT innovations, and what aspects of technology are empowering for women. We will also discuss women in the workplace, formal and social education, self-sustainability and financial liberation,” she outlined during the opening ceremony for the workshop, held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

“Our world is ever-changing and evolving, and we therefore have to adapt and take advantage of change. On this note, it is very important for us as women to use innovation and technology to empower ourselves and eliminate disparity and inequality. It is time for us to bridge the gap in digital access and unlock technology’s full potential. It is time for women to have more representation in STEM education and career paths. Today, let us move in the right direction and eliminate these barriers.”

Mr. Wakely Daniel, Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry, said although women in Nevis, the wider Federation, and worldwide have broken the glass ceiling and achieved success across all spheres of society, there is still room for growth and improvement as it relates to equality for women. He encouraged the participants to use technology and innovation to create opportunities.

“The theme today speaks about technology …and I know some of you here are very technologically savvy. The theme urges women globally to get involved in technology and perhaps we have among you someone who will invent something technological that can advance the world. It does not have to be anything huge at one point of time, you may take it step by step and you advance and you connect the world or you change the world. Perhaps the next brilliant innovator is among you here today.”

Dr. Linda Carty, Sociologist, facilitated the workshop, providing the more than 30 participants with insight on how women supporting women could make them more self-sustaining, help them break out of bad patterns of behavior, and transform their lives.