Top Tourism official pleased with response to 20th anniversary celebrations of Nevisian Heritage Village

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 08, 2023) — The Ministry of Tourism on Nevis is extending its gratitude to all who participated in the 20th anniversary celebratory activities of the Nevisian Heritage Village at Fothergills Estate in Gingerland, on March 03, 2023.

Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration, was at the time responding to an invited comment from the Department of Information on March 08, 2023, regarding the success of the event.

“The Ministry of Tourism wishes to thank everyone who accepted its invitation to attend the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Nevisian Heritage Village. The turn-out was good and patrons expressed satisfaction in what the heritage village has been able to provide over the past 20 years,” he said, adding that the public’s sentiments were pleasing.

“They were also quite delighted with the two new establishments set up by entrepreneurs Sofia Wallace and Denver Jones, who are now operating a traditional restaurant and gift shop respectively. From all reports, the businesses have continued to do well since the opening. We look forward to the continued patronage of the general public,” he said.

During his remarks at the opening ceremony at the celebration, Mr. Hanley outlined the evolution of the village since its inception on February 22, 2003, by then Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism Hon. Malcolm Guishard of blessed memory whom he referred to as visionary, and the brainchild behind the establishment which sits on 5.5 acres of land.

The Permanent Secretary believes that the village, 20 years later, plays a significant role in the island’s history for the youths.

“The objective of the Nevisian Heritage Village is to showcase the social history of Nevis through housing from the time of the Amerindians who first inhabited our island up to the era of the 1950s…

“The heritage village is an important vehicle for our youth to get an immersive and practical glimpse into our history. They can touch, feel and hear stories about the household items that their parents and grandparents used in previous times. The rotary dial phone was the precursor of the modern smartphone. The typewriter predated the computer. The outdoor dresser predated the dishwashing machine. The ‘bath pan’ and ‘tensil’ were the predecessors of the modern bathroom with flush toilet, running water and other amenities. Herbs and bush medicines,” he explained.

Public visits to the Nevisian Heritage Village continue to grow particularly in recent times.

“During the pandemic many locals, even some who lived virtually within a stone’s throw of the village had never visited and took the opportunity to familiarize themselves. Visitation and usage have greatly increased over the past four years, and moreso during the past two years.

“The heritage village has hosted numerous school field trips, researchers, travel writers, celebrations of birthdays, anniversaries and church events. Tour operators have taken a strong interest in the site and there is also a very strong demand for the site as a wedding venue,” Mr. Hanley noted.