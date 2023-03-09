Nevis Ministry of Tourism warns against stone removal from heritage sites

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 09, 2023) – The following is an advisory from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding removal of stones from heritage sites.

The Ministry of Tourism wishes to advise persons who are involved in the removal and transportation of stones being used to restore all heritage, historical sites and forts including Fort George are kindly asked to cease and desist from the practice.

The Ministry wishes to maintain the value of the heritage sites on Nevis and wishes to proceed with the project without this challenge.

Persons are reminded that if caught carrying out such practices, they will be prosecuted according to the full extent of the law.