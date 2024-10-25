NIA Ministry of Human Resources informs of Russian Federation Scholarship Offer 2025-2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 25, 2024)-

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform that the Government of Russia invites citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to apply for higher education scholarships that offer the below-listed benefits:

o Tuition fees;

o Accommodation; and

o Monthly stipend.

All other expenses will be borne by the candidate.

Interested persons are required to undergo a one-year preparatory course to learn the language.

Kindly note that applications must be submitted online through the portal www.education-in-russia.com and must be uploaded before January 07, 2025.

Applicants must submit a copy of their application to the Ministry of Human Resources for our records.

Should you require additional assistance please do not hesitate to contact any of the below persons:

Ms. Corissa Griffin, Mrs. Shelly Liburd, or Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building

Tel No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5164, 5166 or 5163

Emails: corissa.griffin@niagovkn.com, shelly.jones-liburd@niagovkn.com, or shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com