NIA Progresses with Water Exploration Project, Hits Water at Second Well Site

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 05, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to make strides in enhancing the island’s water supply, striking water at a second well site in the Maddens area.

Water and Oil Well Services Company Limited, the drilling company contracted by the NIA, struck water at the second Maddens site on November 01, at a depth of 375 feet.

This well, targeted to reach a depth of 500 to 600 feet, is one of several the NIA aims to establish across the island.

Commenting on the promising developments in its ongoing water exploration project, Minister responsible for Water Services the Honourable Spencer Brand highlighted the project’s broader scope, stating, “We have identified additional sites in areas such as Dasents Estate, Marion Heights, and Gingerland. In total, nine wells are planned as part of our effort to secure a sustainable water supply for Nevis.”

In October the drillers struck water at the first site at Maddens Estate at a depth of around 700 feet.

Minister Brand informed that water harvested from this new source could soon be integrated into the island’s water system. Testing of the water samples will be conducted in Miami to ensure that the water being produced accords with the standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) for potable water.

“We are now performing the necessary pump testing and flow rate adjustments, as well as conducting water chemistry analysis. Once completed, this well could soon be added to our water system,” he informed.

The site’s proximity to existing infrastructure will expedite the integration process, as it is situated near a water tank, minimizing the need for additional construction. If testing proceeds as planned, this well is expected to be operational by the first week of December.

Under the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)’s leadership, Nevis has made remarkable strides in enhancing its water supply and distribution system through a series of well-planned investments.

Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley has expressed pride in the NIA’s systematic and forward-thinking approach to improving the island’s water resources and commitment to sustainable development. This multi-phased strategy has positioned Nevis among the leading islands in the region for water infrastructure, resilience, and sustainability.

Premier Brantley highlighted the government’s investment to completely re-engineer Nevis’ water distribution network, replacing outdated cast iron pipes with advanced polyurethane pipes throughout the island. During that process they also increased the diameter of the pipes in areas experiencing low water pressure to enhance water flow, and invested in modern machinery to support the system. This phase, funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), represented a massive upgrade for Nevis’s water distribution capabilities.

The second phase centered on bolstering water storage capacity across the island.

“If you travel around Nevis you will see the newly installed water tanks, which ensure that our storage needs are met. Additionally, the NIA invested in a water treatment facility in Hamilton which purifies water from the well there, ensuring that it meets the standards for potable use and further supplements the island’s water system,” the Premier stated.

To further secure Nevis’s water future, the government is nearing completion on a small desalination plant in St. James Parish. This new facility will transform seawater into fresh water, adding an additional, resilient source to the island’s water supply.

Premier Brantley expressed confidence in the system’s capacity to meet the island’s needs, noting that these efforts aim to add an estimated 1.5 million gallons of water per day.

“We have one of the best distribution and one of the best storage systems in the region. Our focus now is on finding more water. By Christmas we expect our drilling efforts combined with desalination to increase our water supply significantly. This investment is about securing our future and we are proud of what we have achieved.”