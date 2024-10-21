NIA water exploration project advances with the drilling of a second well

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 21, 2024) – In a significant step towards addressing water scarcity in Nevis, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has announced the commencement of drilling operations at a second site in Maddens Estate. This development follows the successful strike of water at the first well site, marking a crucial advancement in the ongoing water project.

Joshua Ross, Operations Engineer with Water and Oil Wells Services (WOWS), confirmed that drilling began at the second location on October 17, 2024. Experts anticipate that drilling will reach depths of between 400 and 500 feet, with the potential to yield approximately 100 to 200 gallons of water per minute.

Like many Caribbean islands, Nevis has faced ongoing water security challenges exacerbated by climate variability and change, including rising temperatures and decreasing rainfall. With rainfall being the sole source of freshwater in St. Kitts and Nevis, the need for a sustainable water management system is critical, especially as water demand is projected to double in the next decade due to growth in tourism and agriculture.

Presently, the average daily water consumption in Nevis is 1.6 million gallons. The NIA’s water enhancement initiative, therefore, is essential for ensuring a sustainable future for the island’s water supply and addressing the pressing issue of water scarcity. Once operational, these wells will play a vital role in providing a reliable water source to the surrounding communities, significantly reducing the need for water rationing during dry months.

According to the Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Resources, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led NIA remains committed to securing a reliable water future for all residents, businesses, and the agricultural sector on the island. This project, he said, represents a proactive approach to ensure that Nevis can meet its water needs now and in the future.