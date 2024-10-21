Nevis Cooperative Credit Union Limited launches inaugural Adopt-A-School programme with Charlestown and Ivor Walters Primary Schools

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 21, 2024)- The Charlestown Primary School and the Ivor Walters Primary School have been named the first selectees of the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union Limited’s (NCCU) “Adopt-A-School” programme.

This announcement comes as part of the NCCU’s newly launched Schools Outreach and Reward (SOAR) Programme, aimed at fostering community involvement and supporting the public primary schools on the island.

During the recent launch ceremony held at the NCCU conference room, Ms. Julet Chiverton, Manager of Administration, Member Services, and Human Resources, explained the core objectives of the program. She emphasized that the “Adopt-A-School” programme is an extension of the Credit Union’s long-standing principle of concern for community and seeks to promote a strong sense of community spirit.

“This program allows us to extend our commitment to the community by focusing on our schools, our future leaders. We are proud to launch this initiative, beginning with the Charlestown and Ivor Walters Primary Schools,” Mrs. Chiverton said during her remarks.

The first cohort, starting from October 2024 through September 2025, coincided with the NCCU’s celebration of International Credit Union Week.

The SOAR initiative will benefit the primary schools of Nevis in areas such as financial literacy, infrastructure improvements, school beautification efforts, and academic competitions. Ms. Chiverton explained that the initiative will rotate through all public primary schools on Nevis over a four-year period, with each school benefiting for one full year.

Among the officials in attendance were NCCU President Mr. Chris Liburd, Board Secretary Ms. Shemica Maloney, General Manager Mr. Sidney Newton, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Ms. Zahnela Claxton.

The NCCU continues to reaffirm its commitment to the development of Nevis through initiatives like the SOAR Program, building not only a stronger education system but a brighter future for the next generation.