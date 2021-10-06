NTA launches new destination website

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 06, 2021) — The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) announcing the launch of a new destination website on October 06, 2021.

Nevis Tourism welcomes visitors to its revamped website, which spotlights the luxe Caribbean island’s offerings alongside stunning imagery of its famed sandy beaches and lush green mountains.

The new site also houses an exciting vacation giveaway for visitors at an elegant hideaway in the heart of the Caribbean. The new destination website is lively, dynamic and practical, offering a modernized design and easy navigation, sure to inspire travel to Nevis.

“We’re happy to welcome back visitors to Nevis and hope our new website gives an enticing first taste of our special island. The new layout combines a sleek design with rich content and updated photography, illustrating a true reflection of our destination, our history and our unique tourism offering,” says Jadine Yarde, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority.

The website features optimized travel information about Nevis, including accommodations, attractions, restaurants and bars, island events, and history and culture. A streamlined navigation allows visitors to easily explore, search, and plan their next trip to Nevis, based on their individual interests and desires.

During the pandemic, whilst keeping the people of the island safe has been the priority, the Nevis Tourism Authority has taken time to elevate the island’s tourism products and introduce exciting new activities for the return of international travellers.

“This new site is a culmination of our hard work over the past 18 months for visitors to return to a Nevis that is back and better than ever. Showcasing these updates to consumers and travel agents online is paramount to continue attracting tourism to the island,” added Yarde.

To encourage consumers to explore the new website, the Nevis Tourism Authority is giving away a Nevis vacation for one lucky traveler via its Mango Mania competition. All visitors need to do is locate the Nevis Mango Emoji 🥭 on one of the website pages, click on the emoji, and complete their entry details on the competition page to enter the giveaway. The mango emoji is a nod to the island’s status as home to over 40 varieties of the tropical fruit.

The competition prize includes four nights’ accommodation at Montpelier Plantation & Beach for two. Competition closes on November 05, 2021, and terms and conditions apply. Visitors can enter at https://nevisisland.com/.