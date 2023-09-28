Parliamentarians reflect on Nevis’ post-Independence growth and development during a Special Sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 28, 2023)- During a Special Sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Independence on Thursday, September 28, parliamentarians past and present shared their views on how much the island of Nevis has advanced since St. Kitts and Nevis gained independence on September 19, 1983.

Members of the Nevis Island Assembly delivering remarks were the Honourable Mark Brantley (Premier of Nevis- December, 2017-present); the Hon. Eric Evelyn (Member in parliament- January 2018- present); the Hon. Spencer Brand (Member in parliament- January 2018- present); the Hon. Troy Liburd (Nominated Member- March 2013- present); the Hon. Jahnel Nisbett (Nominated Member- December 2022- present); along with Opposition Members the Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds (Member in parliament- April 2018- present) and Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge (Member in parliament- December 2022- present).

The Hon. Joseph Parry, who served as Premier from July 2006 until January 2013, also made a presentation.

President of the Nevis Island Assembly Her Honour Mrs. Michelle Slack-Clarke presided over the proceedings.

Members recalled a Nevis before streetlights and running water in homes, and how families and friends socialized before the advent of technology.

Premier Brantley spoke on the development over the past few decades that has made Nevis a “beacon of light” for immigrants, compared to the past when Nevisians “stowed away on boats” to other lands to seek out opportunity. He also used the occasion to pay homage to those who fought for the freedoms, rights and privileges nationals and residents in the Federation now enjoy.

Present in the gallery were senior civil servants, former members of the parliament, and members of the general public.

Following the adjournment of the day’s session, the parliamentarians and persons who attended the sitting journeyed to the heart of Charlestown where Premier Brantley, President Slack-Clarke and Lady Sheila Daniel laid wreaths at the bust of the late Sir Simeon Daniel, National Hero.