President of Nevis Nurses Association to colleagues: We still have empathy, sympathy, courage and dedication despite life changes in core character of nurses

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 12, 2020) — The following is a statement by Simone Harris, President of the Nevis Nurses Association (NNA), on the occasion of International Nurses Day 2020 which is observed on May 12th.

My dear colleagues,

A voice to lead “Nursing the World to Health” – ICN [International Council of Nurses]

“2020 Year of the Nurse and Midwife” 200 years of making a difference – WHO [World Health Organization].

We have never seen a theme that suits an event like the two above. This year is supposed to be a celebration for our hard work over the years from since our founder Florence Nightingale started this noble profession.

We are here today facing a global pandemic that brought about serious challenges, and now we are looking at a world never seen before. Can you imagine the critical role of nurses that had to be brought into focus by this COVID-19 pandemic?

We have seen and continue to see the media highlight on a daily basis what our colleagues around the world go through; anxiety, depression and death to name a few. The impact of this pandemic on the healthcare system is depressing.

We, the nurses of Nevis, are blessed and even though life has changed the core character of nurses, we still have empathy, sympathy, courage and dedication. We are nurses and even after this pandemic, we will remain resilient, giving back to our communities, and by extension the world. They said it’s our year and indeed it is.

HAPPY NURSES WEEK!

