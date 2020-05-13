Work on St. Kitts and Nevis Pinney’s Beach Park Project to commence early to mid-June 2020, Nevis Tourism Official says

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 13, 2020) — Work on the St. Kitts and Nevis Pinney’s Beach Park Project is slated to commence by early to mid-June, 2020.

Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, made the disclosure while speaking to the Department of Information on May 12, 2020, following the recently held Environmental Impact Assessment [EIA] Virtual Public Consultation on May 05, 2020.

“We are hoping to get started by early to mid-June pending completion and submission of the EIA report and Physical Planning approval…

“This project has been in the pipeline for several years, due largely to funding and other logistical challenges, but we are now poised to begin construction as soon as we receive planning approval,” he said.

The project, which will be jointly funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan), is estimated to cost US$2.7 million. The Nevis Island Administration will provide EC$1million (US$0.3million), while the remaining US$2.4million will be provided through the generosity of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

On completion the Pinney’s Park Project will be a 11.5 acre recreational park facility featuring a visitor centre, jogging trails, picnic area, a lawn amphitheatre, parking lots and a large open central space suitable for hosting major events.

The permanent secretary who moderated the consultation described the more than two-hour event as successful, and noted that it stimulated much interest and discussion.

“Most feedback was on social media via VON Radio and Nevis Television Facebook page as well as private pages.

“Key concerns included adequate drainage of the site, waste water and sewage management, replanting of coconut trees, wetland biodiversity protection and local employment opportunities,” he said.

He explained that the virtual consultation was necessary due to the legal requirement of an EIA by the Department of Physical Planning as part of the approval process.

He explained that the EIA is a technical study of the possible effects that a project or development may have on its surroundings, and recommendations as to how any challenges observed may be addressed.

Mr. Hanley noted that under normal circumstances the EIA is done in a town hall-type setting but as the island is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic which has necessitated social distancing requirements, it had to be done virtually.

The virtual consultation was facilitated by the Department of Information via streaming on its social media platforms and VON Radio through a live broadcast.

Presenters at the consultation were Mr. Vincent Lai, a citizen of the Republic of China (Taiwan), who has been designated as the St. Kitts and Nevis Pinney’s Beach Park Project Coordinator; Ms. Camille Kelly, a well-known local architect; and Dr. Janice D. Hodge the EIA consultant to the St. Kitts and Nevis Pinney’s Beach Park Project.