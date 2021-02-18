Residents and nationals on Nevis score roles in MSR Media film

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 18, 2021) — MSR Media is gearing up to start filming “One Year Off’ on the island of Nevis, and several residents and nationals have scored prominent roles in the film.

The film’s producer, Mr. Philippe Martinez, has confirmed that some well-known locals including Llewelyn “Sunshine” Caines, P. Clayton Huggins, and Charmaine Howell have been cast for speaking roles in the film.

In an exclusive interview with the Department of Information on February 18, Mr. Martinez revealed that more than 200 persons responded to MSR’s casting call for speaking and supporting roles.

“The response that we had for the casting was amazing. We had over 200 people on the island contacting us.

“I think that next time we will do even more advertising because there are many more people who could have come to the casting, but we have 168 people for the film, which is quite amazing.

“So we had an overwhelming response and I think for the next film we’re going to expand the advertising for the casting so that more people can come,” he said.

The producer said they were able to find locals with raw talent who could be trained for future roles.

“One thing that really amazed me is the fact that we found some people that have real potential to do several films with us, so that’s really, really exciting,” he said.

Mr. Martinez also highlighted the fact that trained actor and local businessman, Winston Crooke, assisted MSR Media with casting 168 persons as supporting artistes.

Mr. Martinez said he plans to begin filming during the last week of February. The production crew has already decided on the various locations throughout Nevis that will serve as scenes in the film.

“We have already started to do location scouting…and we have visited a big part of the island. We actually have finished that part of the job because we are shooting in a week from today, so we have secured all the locations for the film.

“We have beautiful locations at Chrishi Beach [Club], at Golden Rock [Inn], at Sunshine’s [Beach Bar and Grill] and at sea of course. So we’re very excited,” he said.

Meanwhile, most of the leading cast is already on island. Mr. Martinez said some have completed quarantine while others are scheduled to complete quarantine next week.

The comedy film ‘One Year Off’ is the first of a two-film production deal between MSR Media and the Nevis Island Administration.