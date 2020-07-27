SKN Governor General proclaims August 4 a public holiday to mark virtual celebration of Culturama 2020

NIA CHARELSTOWN NEVIS (July 27, 2020) — The following is an announce from Government House in St. Christopher and Nevis through the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a proclamation in relation to Tuesday August 04, 2020.

It is notifies for general information that His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S W Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, LL.D acting in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet by Proclamation declared Tuesday 4th August, 2020, as a Public Holiday to be observes in St. Kitts and Nevis to mark the occasion of the virtual celebration of Culturama 2020.

All persons are required to govern themselves accordingly.