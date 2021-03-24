Solid Waste, Service Providers Bills passed in the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 24, 2021) – – The Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority Bill, 2021, The Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Nevis Trust and Corporate Service Providers Bill, 2021 were passed in the Nevis Island Assembly on March 23, 2021.

Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) moved the second and third readings of the Nevis Trust and Corporate Service Providers Bill, 2021.

This legislation gives the NIA the authority to streamline the licensing process and to change the fees for licensing for those entities operating in the financial services sector on Nevis.

He said it is expected that this piece of modern service providers legislation will enhance the competitiveness of Nevis and add to its appeal as one of the leading international financial services centres.

The legislation is applicable to all entities providing corporate and trust services as well as those engaged in foundation business in or from Nevis.

Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the NIA introduced the Nevis Solid

Waste Management Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which amend the Nevis Solid Waste Management Ordinance Chapter 3.03 (N).

It allows for the NIA to implement rate increases that were outlined in the December 2020 Budget Address.

Effective April 01, 2021, there will be an increase in the monthly fee payable for the Solid Waste Disposal Levy from EC $10 to EC $25 for domestic consumers. Small business operators will pay $75.00 monthly.

The fee will now be collected at the Nevis Water Department instead of the Nevis Electricity Company (NEVLEC).

There will also be a 20% increase in the tipping fees payable for the disposal of waste at the Solid Waste Disposal Site, from US $40 to US $48 or EC $130.

Fees associated with industrial commercial and institutional waste will increase from US $20 to US $24 or EC $65.

The Environmental Levy imposed on each visitor arriving at the Vance Amory International Airport will increase from US$1.50 to US$3.00 or EC $8.15.

The Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority Bill, 2021 repealed and replaced the Nevis Solid Waste Management Ordinance, Chapter 3.02 (N).