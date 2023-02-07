Ministry of Tourism on Nevis mourns loss of “Mansa”, a valuable stakeholder in agro tourism

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 07, 2023) — The Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) publicly mourns the loss of well-known Nevisian farmer/ entrepreneur Mr. Mervin “Mansa” Tyson.

In a statement published on its Facebook page on February 04, 2023, the ministry acknowledged the late Mansa was one of Nevis’ famed and respected farmers who passed on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, at the age of 64 years, and what he meant to the island’s tourism.

“He was a valuable stakeholder in providing agro-tourism and farm to table experiences at his premises at Cades Bay.

“Mansa was also honored by the Nevisian Association of Washington DC (NEVDC) in 2011 for his dedication to the development of Agriculture on Nevis.

“Mansa had an immense passion for what he did and will surely be missed!

“May his soul continue to rest in eternal peace and genuine condolences goes out to his family and friends,” the statement concluded.