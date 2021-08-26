Nevis Culturama Committee gets greenlight to host Culturama 47 events

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 26, 2021) — The Nevis Culturama Committee has received the green light from the National COVID-19 Task Force to proceed with the rescheduled activities to mark the 47th edition of Culturama.

Mr. Antonio Liburd, Executive Director of the Culturama Secretariat and Chair of the Nevis Culturama Committee, made the announcement on August 26, 2021, shortly after receiving the go ahead from the National COVID-19 Task Force.

“The Nevis Culturama Committee is pleased to announce that it has received permission from the task force to proceed with the activities that were to be staged over the Emancipation weekend for Culturama 47, to now be rescheduled to the Independence weekend.

However, these activities will be staged virtually. That is, no audience would be allowed at the activities. The only persons that would be allowed in would be the persons that are directly involved in the production and also the performers. All of these activities would be staged at the David Freeman Center of Excellence in Market Shop, Gingerland,” he said.

Nonetheless, Mr. Liburd stated that patrons would be able to enjoy most of the events from the comfort of their homes because they would be streamed live on Nevis Culturama Festival Facebook page and YouTube channel, and on Nevis Television’s social media platforms.

“The Soca Monarch Finals and the Senior Calypso Finals, these events would be streamed pay-per-view but all other events – the calypso tents, the soca tents, the calypso semi-finals would be streamed free of cost.

“Also, the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation, they will be putting on an event “Culture Pot” and that event would be streamed free of cost. There will be a fashion show; that event also would be streamed free of cost, and so patrons would be able to sit in the comfort of their homes and enjoy the festival just as if they were live at the David Freeman Centre of Excellence,” he said.

The activities will begin from this weekend. The Soca Tent will be held on August 28 from 8 p.m. On August 29 the Senior Calypso Tent also at 8 p.m. On September 03 the Soca Monarch Semi-finals; on September 04 the Senior Calypso Semi-finals. On September 16, National Heroes’ Day, will be “Culture Pot” hosted by the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation; September 17 Soca Monarch Finals. On September 18 Heritage Day hosted by the Ministry of Tourism from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and later that day the Senior Calypso Finals commences from 7 p.m.; The Fashion Expo will be held on September 19; on September 20 “Exposition St. George” from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. hosted by the St. George’s Development Committee and later that day a repeat performance of a dramatic performance by the Nevis Theatre Guild will be held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

Mr. Liburd added that the events held by the Ministry of Tourism, the St. George’s Development Committee and the Nevis Theatre Guild are not virtual. They all sought individual permission from the task force and were granted permission to stage their events.

Regarding the impact the virtual events will have on the committee’s finances, Mr. Liburd admitted that it will pose a major disadvantage.

“Because the events are going to be staged virtually it means that we would not be able to pick up any monies at the gates and so that would present a challenge for us in terms of meeting our expenses at the end of the festival.

“However, we have approached some sponsors and they have already indicated to us that they will be on board so we will be getting some monies into our coffers from sponsorship,” he said.