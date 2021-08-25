Social Development Minister Evelyn urges youth to take preparing for retirement seriously

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 25, 2021) — Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Social Development and Youth in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), urged participants at a one-day workshop designed to prepare young persons to plan for their retirement to take advantage of the information they receive.

The Retirement Preparedness Seminar which was organised by the Sustainable Development Unit in the Ministry of Social Development was held at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall on August 25, 2021.

“I’m indeed delighted to see young persons, very young persons being targeted for this initiative… I’m hoping that with this seminar that you are preparing yourselves to succeed even after you have retired because life is not just about working. I personally believe that life is meant to be enjoyed when you retire…

“You must be prepared physically including your health. You must be prepared financially including the money and you must be prepared mentally and psychologically… and so I’m encouraging you to take in what will be shared and take it very seriously and use it. Just don’t come get the information. Use it. It will be practical information that will assist you to plan for your retirement,” he said.

Mr. Evelyn also lauded the efforts of Ms. Joyce Moven, Coordinator of the unit and her team for their efforts at organising and executing the workshop. He expressed hope that initiatives such the Retirement Preparedness Seminar would continue moving forward.

Meantime, in her welcoming remarks, Ms. Moven noted that at the end of the seminar the participants would be equipped with knowledge that would assist them in making choices which would reap benefits in the long-term including a better quality of life, less poverty and less vulnerabilities.

The unit’s coordinator explained that the seminar was part of their aim to provide information about the United Nations’ 17 Global Sustainable Development Goals which should be achieved by 2030.

“If these goals are to be achieved, it is necessary to bring awareness and provide avenues for education on these goals.

Today we seek to provide an educational forum to prepare young persons with information that they can use to transform their lives so that some of the goals can be achieved especially Goal 1 – No poverty; Goal 2 – Zero hunger; Goal 3 – Good health and wellbeing; and Goal 10 – Reduce inequalities,” she said.

Ms. Moven told the participants that though they may be a long way from retirement it is important to prepare.

“Youth is a powerful advantage as it affords you the opportunity to plan for the future. Use it wisely…even though retirement may be a long way off for you…

“We don’t often spend much time thinking about retirement but it’s likely to be a big chunk of our lives. If we approach it without much information and without taking certain steps, our future may be less satisfactory than we would have expected… Although we have no control over the length of our lives, we still need to think about how we will maintain ourselves when we are no longer able to work. We need to think about the type and quality of life we want after retiring,” she said.

During the seminar, a total of four sessions covered the topics: “The Role of Human Resources: Things To Know About the Public Service Act;” “Understanding The Labour Laws And Social Security Scheme;” “Building Your Finances: Investment Opportunities;” and “Emotional Wellness and Healthy Lifestyles.”

Other remarks were made by Mr. Keith Glasgow, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development. Mr. Dorson Ottley delivered the Invocation.

Also present was Ms. D. Michelle Liburd, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development.