Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley is a guest speaker at St. Kitts-Nevis Circle of Care Gala in Canada

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 12, 2024)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley has been invited to deliver remarks at the St. Kitts-Nevis Circle of Care Dinner Gala in Ontario, Canada on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

“I look forward to engaging with our Diaspora in Canada and to update them on the developments in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Circle of Care contributed significantly to St. Kitts and Nevis during the Covid-19 pandemic and I look forward to being able to thank them publicly for their humanitarian assistance,” Premier Brantley said.

Renowned Nevisian artist, decorator, designer, and photographer Mr. Vaughn Anslyn will also be featured at the gala event dubbed “We’re Back.”

St. Kitts-Nevis Circle of Care is a Canada-based charitable organisation that raises funds to provide tangible assistance for seniors and the indigent living in St. Kitts and Nevis. The organistion has donated significantly to the seniors’ homes in the Federation, including the Flamboyant Home for the elderly in Nevis, gifting medical equipment and supplies, and much-needed personal care items.