Republic of China (Taiwan) Expo opens in Nevis showcasing companies and products

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 21, 2021) — The people of Nevis have the opportunity to view a wide range of products offered by businesses in Taiwan, thanks to an ongoing three-day Taiwan Expo in St. Kitts and Nevis, at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park at Pinney’s.

The event which is hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Embassy in St. Kitts and Nevis, was launched on December 19 and concludes on December 22. Mr. Damien I-Ching Liu, Third Secretary at the embassy said on December 20, 2021, that the exposition showcases many Taiwan companies and their products.

“In this event we have a lot of Taiwanese companies introducing their products in diverse sectors including – technology, medical equipment, food and beverage, sports equipment, hardware and tools and more.

“We also have a very thorough display of technological products, and this is not only a trade show but also we are introducing bilateral cooperation projects in many diverse fields including public health, the recycling system, smart agriculture and the construction and completion of Pinney’s Beach Park which was launched yesterday on the 19th December,” he explained.

The embassy hired a mix of 11 students from the Nevis Sixth Form and recent graduates who are interested in business.

“They are all interested in business and they see this as a great opportunity to learn about the practice of international trade and Taiwan’s technology and different sectors.

“Their role in the Taiwan expo is to represent Taiwanese companies who are participating but cannot come into the federation in person through the pandemic’s restrictions,” Mr. Liu said.

In preparation for the exposition, the students were trained virtually by the Taiwanese companies to introduce the products on behalf of companies.

At the expo, they are helping visitors to realise and understand more about Taiwan’s businesses and their products on display in diverse sectors.

According to Mr. Liu, the students were employed by Taiwan’s Trade Development Council, and were jointly identified by the Embassy and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) based on recommendations from the Ministry of Tourism.

He added that the students were all “very excited to partake in this exhibition to have a great internship in terms of business practises and exchange with Taiwan.”

The exposition ends on Wednesday at midday but will remain open till 4 p.m. on Tuesday. December 21.