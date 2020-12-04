Minister of Finance to introduce Nevis Appropriation (2021) Ordinance, 2020, at Nevis Island Assembly sitting December 08

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 04, 2020) — In what is expected to be the last sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly for 2020, Hon Mark Brantley Premier and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), will table the Draft Estimates 2021, and seek leave to introduce and have read a first, second and third time the Nevis Appropriation (2021) Ordinance, 2020.

The sitting will be held in chambers at Hamilton House on Samuel Hunkins Drive on Tuesday, December 08 at 11 a.m. with the formal entry of Hon. Farrel Smithen, President of the Assembly.

The purpose of the Bill is to appropriate certain sums of money for the use of the Public Service of the island of Nevis for the financial year commencing on January 01, 2021 and ending on December 31, 2021.

The Order Paper circulated by Ms. Myra Williams, Clerk of the Assembly, on December 03, 2020, states that the President’s formal entry will be followed by Prayers; A motion for the approval of the Order Paper as circulated; Messages from Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General on Nevis; Announcements by the President; Papers to be laid; and Statements by Ministers in the Nevis Island Administration.

Personal Explanations will come next, followed by the Introduction of the Bill and first reading when Mr. Brantley seeks leave to introduce and have read a first time the Nevis Appropriation (2021) Ordinance, 2020.

This will be followed by Public Business when the Bill will have its second and third reading; and Resolutions before the sitting’s adjournment.